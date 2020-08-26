Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.89

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and traded as high as $8.12. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 36,028 shares trading hands.

INO.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.25 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.36 million and a P/E ratio of 3.96.

In related news, Director Stéphane Amine purchased 6,400 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,200 shares in the company, valued at C$260,604.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.