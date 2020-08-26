Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) and Spectral Medical (NASDAQ:EDTXF) Critical Analysis

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spectral Medical and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectral Medical $2.17 million 43.52 -$3.66 million N/A N/A Inovio Pharmaceuticals $4.11 million 518.86 -$119.36 million ($1.16) -10.97

Spectral Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Spectral Medical and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectral Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Inovio Pharmaceuticals 1 5 4 0 2.30

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.98%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Spectral Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Spectral Medical and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectral Medical -335.83% -394.99% -122.35% Inovio Pharmaceuticals 1,291.83% -52.48% -20.25%

Risk & Volatility

Spectral Medical has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals beats Spectral Medical on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall in Europe and Canada; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream in Europe, Canada, and Japan. It also develops, produces, and markets recombinant proteins, antibodies, and calibrators for use in the research and development, as well as products that are manufactured by other diagnostic companies; and develops continuous renal replacement therapy, an open platform for other hemoperfusion cartridges. The company was formerly known as Spectral Diagnostics Inc. and changed its name to Spectral Medical Inc. in December 2014. Spectral Medical Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. The company is involved in conducting and planning clinical studies of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for human papillomavirus-caused pre-cancers and cancers; bladder cancer; glioblastoma multiforme; hepatitis B virus; hepatitis C virus; human immunodeficiency virus; Ebola virus; middle east respiratory syndrome; and Zika virus. Its partners and collaborators include MedImmune, Limited; The Wistar Institute; University of Pennsylvania; GeneOne Life Science Inc.; ApolloBio Corporation; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; Plumbline Life Sciences, Inc.; Drexel University; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; United States Military HIV Research Program; U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases; National Institutes of Health; HIV Vaccines Trial Network; Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency; the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy; and Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

