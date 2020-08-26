Insider Selling: Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG) Insider Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG) insider Karl Whiteman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,568 ($59.69), for a total value of £548,160 ($716,268.13).

LON BKG opened at GBX 4,520 ($59.06) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,483.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,311.49. Berkeley Group Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,041 ($39.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,562 ($72.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and a PE ratio of 14.42.

Get Berkeley Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a GBX 107 ($1.40) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $99.32. Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.73%.

BKG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,050 ($65.99) target price (up previously from GBX 4,700 ($61.41)) on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Berkeley Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 4,520 ($59.06) to GBX 4,900 ($64.03) in a report on Friday, July 3rd. HSBC raised their price target on Berkeley Group from GBX 5,940 ($77.62) to GBX 6,330 ($82.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,219 ($55.13) price objective (up previously from GBX 3,590 ($46.91)) on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkeley Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,637.54 ($60.60).

About Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.