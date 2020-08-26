Insider Selling: BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) COO Sells 7,778 Shares of Stock

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) COO Amir Avniel sold 7,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $44,179.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 337,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amir Avniel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 20th, Amir Avniel sold 20,622 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $130,124.82.

On Monday, August 17th, Amir Avniel sold 8,827 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $50,490.44.

On Friday, August 14th, Amir Avniel sold 13,364 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $73,769.28.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Amir Avniel sold 9,378 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $49,703.40.

On Monday, August 10th, Amir Avniel sold 6,900 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $37,398.00.

On Thursday, August 6th, Amir Avniel sold 12,391 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $73,602.54.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Amir Avniel sold 14,900 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $91,486.00.

On Thursday, July 30th, Amir Avniel sold 6,800 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $42,568.00.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Amir Avniel sold 5,000 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $31,000.00.

Shares of XAIR stock opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of -0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BeyondAirInc . has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). BeyondAirInc . had a negative net margin of 203.22% and a negative return on equity of 152.25%. Analysts anticipate that BeyondAirInc . will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeyondAirInc . in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in BeyondAirInc . in the second quarter worth $651,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BeyondAirInc . by 145.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 47,277 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BeyondAirInc . in the second quarter worth $444,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BeyondAirInc . by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 12,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

XAIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a report on Saturday, May 30th.

BeyondAirInc . Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

