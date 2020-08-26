Insolar (XNS) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, Insolar has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Insolar has a total market capitalization of $60.77 million and $1.44 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insolar coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00005298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including and Hitbtc, Bitmax and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00029897 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Insolar

XNS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar. Insolar’s official website is insolar.io.

Insolar Coin Trading

Insolar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitmax, Kucoin and and Hitbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

