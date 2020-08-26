International Prospect Ventures (CVE:IZZ) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

International Prospect Ventures Ltd (CVE:IZZ)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.13. International Prospect Ventures shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 24,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $2.30 million and a P/E ratio of -12.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11.

International Prospect Ventures Company Profile (CVE:IZZ)

International Prospect Ventures Ltd. operates as a junior mineral exploration company. It explores for gold and other mineral deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Porcupine Miracle prospect that consists of 4 mineral claims located in Langmuir Township, Ontario; and Otish/Mistassini Prospect which comprises 44 mining claims located in the North Central Québec.

