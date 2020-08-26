International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $166.74

Shares of International Public Partnerships Ltd (LON:INPP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.74 and traded as high as $167.72. International Public Partnerships shares last traded at $166.60, with a volume of 634,446 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 166.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 161.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.11.

International Public Partnerships Company Profile (LON:INPP)

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

