Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT Raised to C$17.25 at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.91.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.85. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$10.39 and a 1-year high of C$19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.46.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

