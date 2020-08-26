Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,695 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.18% of Intuit worth $141,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.71.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $5.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $342.34. 3,093,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,969. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.29. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $360.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $86.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Intuit’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

