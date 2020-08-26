Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.72 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intuit in a research report issued on Sunday, August 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $6.72 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.37. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INTU. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.06.

Intuit stock opened at $336.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $303.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.29. Intuit has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $337.37. The company has a market cap of $86.87 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,973,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,907,000 after buying an additional 1,059,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,837,643,000 after acquiring an additional 916,632 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Intuit by 382.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,144,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 906,936 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Intuit by 97.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,307,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,972,000 after acquiring an additional 644,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 893,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,572,000 after purchasing an additional 480,331 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

