Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $315.00 at Morgan Stanley

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.18.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $336.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.29. The firm has a market cap of $86.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.36, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $337.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuit will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 33.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 11.1% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Intuit by 8.7% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 192,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in Intuit by 8.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 293,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,465,000 after acquiring an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuit by 26.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

