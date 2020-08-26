Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $400.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target raised by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on INTU. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Intuit from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.24.

INTU opened at $336.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $86.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Intuit has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $337.37.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

