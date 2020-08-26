Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Sets New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $337.37 and last traded at $336.42, with a volume of 1714032 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $333.12.

The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Intuit from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Intuit by 29.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 15.3% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 24,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $289,000. Advent Interntional Corp MA purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $5,924,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $59,238,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $303.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.29.

Intuit Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

