Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.57

Shares of Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.57 and traded as low as $20.52. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $20.81, with a volume of 20,800 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average is $19.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 122.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Invesco Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 26,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

