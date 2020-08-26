Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.43

Shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and traded as high as $16.06. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF shares last traded at $15.83, with a volume of 11,357 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.51.

Get Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 5,017.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $67,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 15,709.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $154,000.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PXI)

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.