Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 424.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,436,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162,720 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 14.09% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $48,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 582.7% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ KBWB opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $28.38 and a 12 month high of $59.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average of $39.84.

