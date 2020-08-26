Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSV) Shares Up 0.4%

Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSV) shares shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.06 and last traded at $27.89. 4,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 5,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.78.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.63.

Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PXSV)

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

