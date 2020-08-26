Invesco Russell MidCap Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWM) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Invesco Russell MidCap Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWM) traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $57.09 and last traded at $57.22. 3,886 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 253% from the average session volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.29.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.79.

About Invesco Russell MidCap Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWM)

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Mid Core Portfolio, formerly Powershares Dynamic Mid Cap Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dynamic Mid Cap Intellidex Index (the Mid Cap Intellidex). The Mid Cap Intellidex consists of 100 United States stocks selected by the AMEX (the Intellidex Provider).

