Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Shares Up 0.3%

Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.32 and last traded at $61.14. 13,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 64,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.93.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

