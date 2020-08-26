Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,423,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586,616 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.75% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $73,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,237.6% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 854,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,249,000 after acquiring an additional 790,518 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $85,400,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,495,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,273,000 after purchasing an additional 49,683 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,903,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,444,698. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $22.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32.

