Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM) fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.81 and last traded at $35.94. 5,134 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.04.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average of $33.52.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPVM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF by 238.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 170,042 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF by 107.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $645,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF by 2,034.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period.

