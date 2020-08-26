Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,155,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510,090 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 8.54% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $49,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 29,467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period.

RDIV stock opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $40.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average of $28.32.

