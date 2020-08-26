Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Sixt (SIX2)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sixt (ETR: SIX2) recently:

8/19/2020 – Sixt was given a new €92.00 ($108.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Sixt was given a new €87.00 ($102.35) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Sixt had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/13/2020 – Sixt was given a new €99.00 ($116.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Sixt was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Sixt had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/5/2020 – Sixt was given a new €97.00 ($114.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Sixt was given a new €99.00 ($116.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Sixt was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Sixt was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Sixt was given a new €97.00 ($114.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Sixt was given a new €99.00 ($116.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Sixt was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Sixt was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Sixt was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2020 – Sixt was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIX2 stock opened at €77.30 ($90.94) on Wednesday. Sixt SE has a 52 week low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 52 week high of €100.00 ($117.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 15.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €71.01 and a 200 day moving average of €68.92.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.