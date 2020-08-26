Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 26th (ACDVF, AOUT, ARHVF, ATHM, CAP, CLR, CRM, DKNG, FL, GFI)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, August 26th:

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Wedbush began coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT). Wedbush issued a neutral rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.

Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM). They issued a sell rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Encavis (ETR:CAP) was given a €13.50 ($15.88) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. Loop Capital currently has a $160.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $150.00.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although shares of Foot Locker have underperformed the industry over the past three months, this provides a good entry point given the stock’s attractive valuation, sound fundamentals and encouraging second-quarter fiscal 2020 results. During the quarter the company witnessed huge response for its assortment as stores started reopening. This could be attributed to pent-up demand and the effect of the fiscal stimulus that supported in-store and digital channel sales. Notably, comps rose about 18% during the second quarter. Strong sales coupled with disciplined cost control aided the company to revert to positive earnings per share. Going ahead, management is on track with bolstering digital capabilities and supply chain efficiencies. Furthermore, the company reinstated quarterly dividend program on robust liquidity and a stable cash outlook.”

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $15.50 price target on the stock.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $77.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KB Home's ongoing execution of returns-focused growth plan, balanced approach of allocating cash flow and improvement in gross margin are commendable. Although its fiscal second-quarter revenues missed expectation and decreased 11% as home deliveries were down 10%, owing to COVID-19 disrupted operations and ASP was affected by at least 1% by a mix shift of homes, the company’s commentary for fiscal 2020 was encouraging for KB Home as well as for the industry as a whole. Strong financial position and measures taken to overcome the uncertainties are also commendable. However, its focus on the built-to-order model versus specs may have been a temporary competitive disadvantage. Again, renewed fear of the COVID-19 outbreak may impact its performance going forward. Shares of KB Home have underperformed the industry in the past three months.”

Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:KVAEF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE). Fearnley Fonds issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $120.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $42.00 to $20.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc from $5.50 to $6.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Rite Aid have declined in the past three months, despite the better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2021 result. It expects uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic to persist in the quarters ahead. Soft margins owing to rising SG&A expenses also remain woes. Going ahead, it predicts adverse impacts on acute prescription volumes, SG&A expenses and Pharmacy Services Segment memberships. Nonetheless, it reported narrower than expected loss in the fiscal first-quarter, while sales beat the estimates. Solid revenues in pharmacy services and retail pharmacy segments coupled with a rise in the prescription count drove first quarter results. It is witnessing solid demand from the stocking of medications by customers. Further, the EnvisionRxOptions witnessed solid growth, backed by an increase in Medicare Part D membership.”

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $91.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €113.00 ($132.94) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets mechanical locks, electro-mechanical locks and related products for automotive manufacturers with operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The company also produces precision zinc die castings for the transportation, security and small engine industries. The company’s principal products are locks and keys for cars and trucks. “

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “The Telecom Italia Group is engaged principally in the communication sector that operates mainly in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin and South America. This includes telephone and data services on fixed lines (for final retail customers and wholesale providers), the development of fiber optic networks for wholesale customers, BroadBand services, Internet services, domestic and international mobile telecommunications (especially in Brazil), and the television sector using both analog and digital terrestrial technology. The Group also operates businesses in the office products sector. “

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

TSINGTAO BREWER/S (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited engages in the production and distribution of beer products in the People’s Republic of China. The Company sells its beer under the trademark of TSINGTAO BEER. The company also engages in prepackaged food accommodation and design, manufacture and distribution of tea beverages. It also offers malt, car rental services, warehousing, packaging, logistic services and travel services. In addition, it imports and exports beer and involves in waste material recycling. Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited is based in Qingdao, the People’s Republic of China. “

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TT electronics plc manufactures electronic and electrical components for the automotive, telecommunication and industrial engineering sectors. Its operating segment includes Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services segments. The company’s products include electronic components and systems, electrical cables, uninterruptible power supplies and generators. TT electronics plc is based in Woking, the United Kingdom. “

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Unum Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapy products of immune system to cure cancer. The company’s program consists of ACTR087 rituximab, ACTR707 RITUXIMAB, ACTR087 SEA-BCMA which are in clinical stage. Unum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $22.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY is a mini-mill that manufactures and markets semi-finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, tool steels and other alloy steels. It also provides conversion services on materials supplied by customers that lack certain of the Company’s production facilities or that are subject to their own capacity constraints. “

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “USA Technologies, Inc. is a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market. USAT offers one solution to the retail community for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management solutions. The company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and their inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, car charging stations, laundromats, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively. “

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.