Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for August, 26th (AOSL, BBY, CYYHF, HAIN, INCPY, KDP, NCRBF, NIO, OISHY, PNTG)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, August 26th:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. B. Riley currently has $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a buy rating.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim to a buy rating.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to a buy rating.

China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00.

INCHCAPE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INCPY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

Nippon Carbon (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $20.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:OISHY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Pennant Group Inc. through subsidiaries offers home health, hospice and senior living services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The Pennant Group Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was upgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) was upgraded by analysts at Commerzbank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $66.00 target price on the stock.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

ROTORK PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rotork plc is an actuator manufacturer and flow control company. Its operating segment consists of Process Control, Electric, Fluid Systems and Gears. The company primarily serves power generation, oil and gas, water and sewage, marine, mining and other industries. Rotork plc is headquartered in Bath, the United Kingdom. “

SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SHENZHOU INTL G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It develops and markets drugs for the treatment of cancer. The product pipeline consists of SRA737 and SRA141. SRA737 is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the DNA Damage Response network. SRA141 is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7kinase. Sierra Oncology, Inc., formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc., is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Toyota Industries (OTCMKTS:TYIBF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was upgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.