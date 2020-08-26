Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (SNYFY)

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS: SNYFY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/15/2020 – SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sony Financial Holdings Inc. provides various life insurance, non life insurance, banking and other financial services through its subsidiaries. It provides insurance services for automobiles, marine accidents, fire accidents, road accidents, etc. The Company also provides mortgage loans and other banking services like saving, asset building and borrowing. Sony Financial Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

8/14/2020 – SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/8/2020 – SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2020 – SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $25.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Sony Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates in life insurance, non-life insurance, and banking businesses. Its insurance products include death-protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and non-life insurance products comprise automobile, medical, and cancer insurance products, as well as reinsurance services.

