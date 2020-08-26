Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (EVD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR: EVD):

8/24/2020 – CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/21/2020 – CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/21/2020 – CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

EVD opened at €38.26 ($45.01) on Wednesday. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €25.54 ($30.05) and a 1-year high of €61.55 ($72.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €39.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.31.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

