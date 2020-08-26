Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Deutsche Beteiligungs (DBAN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR: DBAN):

8/24/2020 – Deutsche Beteiligungs was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2020 – Deutsche Beteiligungs was given a new €40.60 ($47.76) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – Deutsche Beteiligungs was given a new €34.20 ($40.24) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Deutsche Beteiligungs was given a new €34.20 ($40.24) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Deutsche Beteiligungs was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Deutsche Beteiligungs was given a new €34.20 ($40.24) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Deutsche Beteiligungs was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2020 – Deutsche Beteiligungs was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Deutsche Beteiligungs was given a new €34.20 ($40.24) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:DBAN opened at €31.50 ($37.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 10.97 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.89 million and a PE ratio of 55.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.38. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG has a 1 year low of €22.20 ($26.12) and a 1 year high of €42.50 ($50.00).

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, and pre-IPO stage investments.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.