Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Southwestern Energy (SWN)

8/21/2020 – Southwestern Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1.50 to $2.25. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/18/2020 – Southwestern Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/13/2020 – Southwestern Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Southwestern Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $3.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2020 – Southwestern Energy is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Southwestern Energy was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2020 – Southwestern Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $1.90 to $2.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 29.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,233,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,035,000 after buying an additional 12,904,286 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 58.2% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 26,519,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756,747 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 27,801,608 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908,826 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,782,263 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,577,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 1,296,900 shares in the last quarter.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

