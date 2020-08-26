Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 10,500 call options on the company. This is an increase of 70% compared to the average volume of 6,176 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total transaction of $1,780,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,013 shares of company stock worth $8,904,908 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Autodesk by 458.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Autodesk by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK traded down $14.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $237.65. The company had a trading volume of 50,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,303. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.14. The company has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.89, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.56. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $254.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

