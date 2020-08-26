Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Price Hits $0.15

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $17.77 million and approximately $9,257.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00131116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.05 or 0.01671895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00194306 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000856 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00151674 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 121,335,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,894,752 tokens. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

