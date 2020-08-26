IoTeX Price Tops $0.0083 (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 26th. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 8% against the dollar. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Coineal, Binance and IDEX. IoTeX has a market cap of $39.83 million and $3.70 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00042767 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $643.53 or 0.05614875 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003170 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00031533 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00049014 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a token. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,734,304,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,823,952,133 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coineal, Bilaxy, Bgogo, IDEX, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

