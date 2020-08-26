iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.63

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.63 and traded as high as $27.59. iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN shares last traded at $27.52, with a volume of 489 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average is $24.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN stock. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,706 shares during the period. iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN makes up approximately 4.0% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 51.89% of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN worth $25,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM)

