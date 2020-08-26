iPath US Treasury 2 year Bear ETN (NASDAQ:DTUS) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of iPath US Treasury 2 year Bear ETN (NASDAQ:DTUS) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.35 and last traded at $21.35. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.61.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.34.

