IQ Hedge Event-Driven Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QED) Trading Up 0.3%

IQ Hedge Event-Driven Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QED)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.76. Approximately 516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IQ Hedge Event-Driven Tracker ETF stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IQ Hedge Event-Driven Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QED) by 159.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned approximately 3.20% of IQ Hedge Event-Driven Tracker ETF worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

