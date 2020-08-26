IRISnet (IRIS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.47 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 26th. IRISnet has a market cap of $96.20 million and $8.47 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IRISnet has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001045 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00127003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.67 or 0.01672328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00193746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00153448 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,000,059,008 coins and its circulating supply is 803,053,032 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog.

Buying and Selling IRISnet

IRISnet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

