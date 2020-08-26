Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 322,425 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 17,960,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,225,000 after purchasing an additional 59,796 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 13,525,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,053,000 after purchasing an additional 78,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,132,000 after purchasing an additional 98,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 1,097,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 743,870 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.37. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.38 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 160.69%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRWD. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

