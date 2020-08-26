iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 126.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,985 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QLTA. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $318,000.

QLTA opened at $58.17 on Wednesday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $59.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.67.

