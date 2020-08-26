iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stake Trimmed by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,765 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 0.8% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Summit Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,036,000 after acquiring an additional 66,490 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 610.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,435,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,914 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,650,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,994,000 after acquiring an additional 210,088 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,256,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after buying an additional 79,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,661,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,251,000 after buying an additional 33,426 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.57. 14,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,657. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average of $53.60. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $48.55 and a 1-year high of $55.19.

