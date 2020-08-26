iShares Factors U.S. Small Blend Style ETF (BATS:STSB) Shares Down 1%

iShares Factors U.S. Small Blend Style ETF (BATS:STSB)’s share price traded down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.57 and last traded at $32.57. 16 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.89.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.34.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Factors U.S. Small Blend Style ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Factors U.S. Small Blend Style ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.