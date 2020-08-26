iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.73% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $50,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,421,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period.

Shares of IXN opened at $267.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.52 and a 200-day moving average of $219.49. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $155.91 and a 1 year high of $268.11.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

