iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 9.24% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $46,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JKG. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $5,756,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2,933.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 39,335 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of JKG stock opened at $203.55 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $126.19 and a one year high of $217.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.53.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.