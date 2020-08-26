iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Stock Price Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $33.84

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.84 and traded as high as $34.55. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $33.66, with a volume of 101,000 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 76,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $522,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000.

