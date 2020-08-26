iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $37.86

Shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.86 and traded as high as $38.94. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF shares last traded at $38.53, with a volume of 344,500 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.66.

Get iShares MSCI South Africa ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 30.4% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Fis Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 46.8% during the first quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 19,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.