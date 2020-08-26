iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Stock Price Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.15

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and traded as high as $22.57. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF shares last traded at $22.32, with a volume of 107,598 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGE. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 39,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

