iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $325.28 and last traded at $323.40. 1,975,232 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $306.79.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $293.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.98.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 854.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Company Profile (BATS:IGV)

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.