iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,116,000 after purchasing an additional 32,216 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $557,000.

IWF stock traded up $2.13 on Wednesday, hitting $223.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,258. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.70. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $221.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

