iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.0% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,673,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,366,166. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $349.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.34.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

