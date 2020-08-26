iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Holdings Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,220 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $50,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Barings LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of IYJ opened at $168.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.45. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.