Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Announces Earnings Results

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 20.91%.

ITRN stock opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.53 million, a P/E ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.60. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $28.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub lowered Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

